UK announces fall residence hall move-in plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has announced plans for students to move into on-campus housing.

The residence hall Fall Move-In is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16.

For social distancing reasons, all students will be required to select a move-in appointment to spread out the arrivals throughout the day. Students will also be limited to two guests to assist during the move-in process.

Follow these steps to schedule your Fall Move-In appointment:

Log in to myUK

Go to your housing portal.

Select My Forms.

Complete required forms and select Move-In Appointment.

You will only see dates and times that are available to you based on your residence hall, Living Learning Program and any other pertinent group or organization, if applicable.

You can find more information about move-in tips and appointments here.

The university’s goal is to have all first-time, first-year students moved into their respective residence halls before K Week begins on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 13.

Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 17.

