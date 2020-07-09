Advertisement

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.
Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland's five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Race-day programming for Keeneland’s Summer Meet begins at 11:30 a.m. with “Today at Keeneland,” a 30-minute preview show with handicapping picks and discussion of horses of interest.

Keeneland offering ways to watch Summer Meet from home

Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton host “Today at Keeneland,” which airs live on TVG2, The CW Lexington and WKYT.com:

The Summer Meet runs from July 8-12. During the Summer Meet, races will begin each day at 1:05 p.m. ET, and live, on-site coverage of all the day’s racing will start at 1 p.m. on TVG.

