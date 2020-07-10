Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cold front bringing storms and some relief to the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - That Summertime heat and humidity will continue for another day, but a round of cold fronts bring much better feeling air for the weekend ahead.

Good morning! We are starting this Friday morning, as we have for the past week with very mild temperatures. Most will start the day in the mid to lower 70s. As we continue into the afternoon hours, temperatures will climb quickly into the upper 80s with heat index values well into the 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will build once again this afternoon and continue through this evening. Still, they actually should have some better organization as a cold front will be pushing through. Some storms may be on the strong side, but most will dump some very heavy rainfall even when they aren't.

By Saturday, we have a much better feeling day! Morning temperatures will begin in the mid-60s before warming into the mid-80s later on in the afternoon and evening. Keep in mind that 86 is our typical high this time of year. What will make these 80s feel much better is the fact that lower humidity levels will be with us throughout Saturday, with still some breezy winds out of the northwest around as well. While we can't rule out a stray shower from the low-pressure system passing to our north, most will stay on the dry side throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another cold front moves into our region by Sunday, proving more showers and thunderstorms. This cold front could even produce strong to severe storms, and the main threats being strong winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. However, once the cold front clears Sunday night, a much drier pattern returns to the forecast for much of the next work week. Temperatures through Sunday and Monday will stay in the mid to lower 80s and then that Summer heat and humidity will return by the middle of next week with highs back into the 90s.

