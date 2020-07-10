Advertisement

AG Cameron releases statement on Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate order

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) –

On Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks.

The statement reads as follows:

“Today, our office is filing a motion in Scott Circuit Court asking the Judge to consider whether Governor Beshear’s most recent executive order requiring face coverings complies with the current temporary restraining order stopping enforcement of COVID-19 executive orders that are not in compliance with state law.

Had the Governor consulted with our office and the leadership of the General Assembly on his order prior to its issuance, this step would have been unnecessary. The Governor has refused input on his executive orders, despite offers of assistance. This pattern has led to numerous challenges in court, all of which he has lost.

To be clear, the request we are making to the court today is not about whether or not it is appropriate to wear a mask. It is my belief that masks are an important tool in fighting this pandemic. It is, however, about determining if the Governor’s executive order mandating mask use follows state law. As the chief law officer for the Commonwealth, it is my duty to raise this question before the court and ensure that the law is followed.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron

