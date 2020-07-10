Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Police in Kansas City, Kan. issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a 3-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Olivia Jansen was described as white with brown hair and blue green eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, and she was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail.

At 6:30 a.m., the father of Olivia woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location.

There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 913-596-3000 or call 911.

