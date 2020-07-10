Advertisement

Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway

His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.
Austin Cindric celebrates his win after a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Austin Cindric celebrates his win after a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Austin Cindric won the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway, charging past Chase Briscoe on an overtime restart Thursday night for his first victory of the season and first on an oval.

Cindric spent most of the first two stages chasing Noah Gragson, the pole-sitter who seemed poised to dominate all three segments. Cindric then took charge on a series of restarts in Team Penske's No. 22 Ford Mustang. On the last one, he went around Briscoe on the outside and pulled away before a last-lap wreck ended the race.

The 21-year-old Cindric had eight top-10s on ovals before breaking through on the 1.5-mile Kentucky layout. His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.

The race ended up going 204 miles. A 300-miler is set for Friday night in the series’ first doubleheader

Riley Herbst was second in a Toyota, followed by Ross Chastain in a Chevy, Briscoe in a Ford and Anthony Alfredo in a Chevy.

Gragson dominated the first two 30-lap stages, a first for the driver who turns 22 on Wednesday, but faded to finish 10th

Briscoe entered the race red hot with consecutive victories at Pocono and Indianapolis and three in his past four starts. He started seventh and eventually drew Gragson in his sights by Lap 50.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/9/2020 10:48:47 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Sports

Court filing alleges $400K paid to Williamson family in ’18

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AARON BEARD
The legal fight includes an allegation he received $400,000 from a marketing agency.

Sports

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Top Seed Tennis Club to host WTA event in August

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
This will serve as the first WTA event in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Big Ten moving to conference-only model for all fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The announcement became official on Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

Sports

Tiger Woods to return next week at Muirfield Village

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
It will be his first official event in five months.

Sports

Fauci wins first race at Keeneland

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The 2-year-old colt won by 1 length as the heavy favorite.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 12 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Sports

Swiss Skydiver takes on the boys in field of 13 in Saturday’s Toyota Blue Grass Stakes

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
Filly Swiss Skydiver to face males in Toyota Blue Grass

Sports

NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race at Kentucky after 2 negative virus tests

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway

News

Keeneland’s Summer Meet kicks off Wednesday without fans

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Wednesday marks the opening day of the first-ever Summer Meet at Keeneland.