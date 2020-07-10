Advertisement

Bourbon Co. head-on collision kills motorcyclist, severely injures passenger

(KGWN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly collision near the Bourbon and Nicholas County line Thursday night.

Investigators say the two-vehicle collision happened just before 10 p.m. along Hoodtown Road.

According to troopers, 31-year-old Jonathan Mattox of Carlisle was traveling east on his motorcycle. For undetermined reasons, Mattox crossed out of his lane while approaching a curve, leading him to collide head-on with a Chevrolet Cruise headed westbound.

Mattox was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bourbon County coroner. A passenger on the motorcycle, 23-year-old Elizabeth Boggs of Lexington, was flown to UK Hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained only minor injuries in the crash.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

