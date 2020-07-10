Advertisement

Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass presents check to help non-profits

Children's Charity of the Bluegrass donated $400K to 40 non-profit charities.
Children's Charity of the Bluegrass donated $400K to 40 non-profit charities.(WKYT/Andrea Walker)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Like businesses around the country, charities are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some, however, are finding ways to move forward with their missions.

For instance, this year’s Children’s Charity Golf Classic is being postponed by the pandemic, but that isn’t stopping them from continuing to support kids across the Commonwealth.

With the funds raised from last year’s event, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass is donating $400,000 to 40 non-profit charity organizations – including the Superhero Mask Project.

The project’s initial goal was to provide masks to healthcare workers and first responders, but it soon grew toward a larger target.

Catherine Kamei, a co-founder of the Superhero Mask Project says, “As the information emerged about how helpful the masks can be, we expanded our mission to help it reach as many people as possible.”

As a parent, Kamei understands how tough masks can be for parents with little children.

“One of the things we’re doing is offering a variety of sizes and different styles so we have the best chance of kids keeping them on,” she says.

Kamei says Friday’s donation from Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass will help them make up to 5,000 more masks for Kentuckians in need.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

