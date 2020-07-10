Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Half and Half Weekend

Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by © Royalty-Free/Corbis(© Royalty-Free/Corbis)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have the first of two cold fronts moving into the region today, bringing more showers and storms and better feeling air. The second front dives in on Sunday as we keep the better feel behind it for a few days. Once that gets out of the way, the plains heat builds into our region.

Today’s front has the majority of the showers and storms developing across central and eastern Kentucky. This is not all day stuff by any means, but a few strong storms may fire up yet again. Heavy rainfall will also be a good bet with some of the stronger storms.

Saturday looks great with highs in the low and middle 80s with much lower humidity. Skies will be partly sunny.

The next system to dive in here from the northwest by Sunday and reinforces the pleasant air we have ahead of it on Saturday. Showers and storms will accompany our gusty front.

Temps behind this will be pretty darn awesome to start the week with low humidity and temps only in the 80-85 degree range for Monday. Lows may even sneak into the high 50s.

The second half of next week will see a plains heat ridge move east, but how long and strong it gets around here remains to be seen. One of the things that could also cut into the numbers… Rounds of storms.

