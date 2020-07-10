Fayette Mall, Target release statements on Kentucky mask mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – As the clock ticks closer to 5 p.m. Friday – marking the beginning of a statewide mandatory mask order – some Lexington retailers are releasing statements on how their operations will work towards compliance.

A spokesperson for Fayette Mall tells WKYT the shopping center expects customers and retail employees to comply with the order. The statement from the mall continues, saying “Our security will monitor in the mall common areas, and we expect retailers to monitor from within their own spaces.” The spokesperson also says security at the mall will have a limited number of masks available for customers that need one.

Target also spoke to WKYT on the matter, saying team members at the store are being provided with masks and gloves to wear at work, and are being encouraged to comply with CDC guidelines for healthy hygiene habits. Additionally, stores will have added signage and stationed team members outside stores to remind guests to wear masks while shopping.

