Former N. Ky. teacher indicted, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former teacher at Walton Verona High School was arrested Thursday as a result of a yearlong investigation into an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a report from the school district in 2019 that Verkamp had sent sexually explicit videos and text messages to a student.

Investigators say Verkamp’s relationship eventually moved beyond messages and videos to having intercourse with the student at her home in Boone County.

During the investigation, authorities also say Verkamp admitted to a sexual relationship with a student two years earlier at another high school in a different area.

Verkamp was indicted by a Boone County Grand Jury, arrested, and now faces one count of rape and one count of sodomy.

