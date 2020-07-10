UPDATE: Georgetown police say family located after child found alone

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police now say the family of a young boy have been located.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Original story: Posted Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT

The Georgetown Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating the parents or guardians of a young boy.

The child was found Friday morning in the Williamsburg Lane area.

Anyone who can identify the child or who knows the boy’s parents or guardians is asked to contact police at (502) 863-7820.

