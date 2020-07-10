Advertisement

Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate comes with a number of exemptions

By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Governor Andy Beshear’s statewide mask order comes with a seven-page document that spells our when and where Kentuckians are required to wear a mask.

The rules are largely cut-and-dry – wear a mask inside and outside when you can’t practice social distancing. Shoppers in retail and grocery stores and those waiting in line at a bar or restaurant must wear masks.

There are, however, some exemptions.

The governor does not expect children five and younger to wear a mask, or any person with a disability or mental impairment who couldn’t wear one safely.

Also, people who are hearing impaired and need to read lips, as well as people who are talking to someone who is hearing impaired.

Also, a mask isn’t necessary when actively eating, drinking, or exercising at least six feet away from others.

Finally, anyone with a medical condition that would make it unsafe to wear a mask would be exempted.

“If enforcement is there, and is asking you, just tell them about it. Listen, everybody wants people to do this, they want them to come on voluntarily. It’s not going to work unless people are willing to do it,” said Governor Beshear. “There’s not enough people out there to enforce everywhere. And so, if you have a health condition, and somebody asks why you’re not wearing a mask, just politely tell them about it.”

The governor also mentioned enforcement of the order. He says a lot of that is up to local health departments. They’ll start with warnings, and have the ability to issue fines.

