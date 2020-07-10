Advertisement

Harrison Co. names Terence Brooks new boys basketball coach

Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater.
Terence Brooks is the new head coach at Harrison County.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Harrison County has hired Terence Brooks to lead its boys basketball program.

Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater. Brooks was 124-84 with the Greyhounds during that span, winning the 2017 All “A” state title.

Harrison County was 5-25 a season ago.

