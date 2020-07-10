Harrison Co. names Terence Brooks new boys basketball coach

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Harrison County has hired Terence Brooks to lead its boys basketball program.

Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater. Brooks was 124-84 with the Greyhounds during that span, winning the 2017 All “A” state title.

Harrison County was 5-25 a season ago.

