Harrison Co. names Terence Brooks new boys basketball coach
Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - Harrison County has hired Terence Brooks to lead its boys basketball program.
Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater. Brooks was 124-84 with the Greyhounds during that span, winning the 2017 All “A” state title.
Harrison County was 5-25 a season ago.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.