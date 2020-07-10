Health dept. and businesses prepare for new mask mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – While health officials prepare to enforce Governor Andy Beshear’s mandate on wearing masks, a lot of the responsibility will also fall on businesses.

Masks will be mandatory in public places across the state Friday at 5 p.m.

When it comes to actually enforcing the governor's latest executive order, responsibility lies in the hands of public health departments.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says it was expecting this move, especially as cases increased significantly in the county and across the state recently.

Kevin Hall with the health department says even though masks have been recommended, only about half of people in Lexington are actually wearing them.

He wants to clarify that officials won't go around citing individuals who don't comply. Instead, it will fall on the businesses.

After taking major hits because of the pandemic, Hall says businesses need FCC in order to stay open.

"Businesses were saying 'protect us. We want to do something to keep our staff safe so that we can stay open.' So when you wear your mask out in public you're telling a business owner 'I want to support you I want you to be able to stay open.' It's a good message for everyone," says Hall.

Hall is also asking people to be patient with one another when it comes to masks. He says store employees are just doing their jobs by asking people to put them on.

The executive order will last for 30 days.

