Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public places. Gov. Andy Beshear says that goes into effect on Friday. The new requirement comes after Kentucky recorded two of the highest days of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state. Kentucky announced 333 newly reported cases and four deaths on Thursday. Beshear says the increased case counts from the last few days along with an “explosion” in other states prompted him to issue the executive order. About two dozen other states have issued mask mandates in public places.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while serving a warrant were told she should be home alone. Officers were told the main target of a large-scale narcotics investigation was elsewhere. Taylor was shot eight times after officers used a battering ram to knock down her door on March 13. Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly spoke to internal investigators about two weeks after the raid. News outlets obtained the interview with Mattingly on Thursday. Mattingly says officers were told Taylor’s apartment was a “soft target” and Taylor “should be there alone." Taylor's boyfriend was actually there, and shot Mattingly in the leg.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school has been sentenced. WKYT-TV cited a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in reporting that Dylan Jarrell was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released. Jarrell pleaded guilty in November to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence. FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018.

HILLVIEW, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities said an Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl after he met her online. Lemual Sikes, of New Albany, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape. Hillview police in Kentucky said officers found Sikes and a female in the backseat of a car in a church parking lot. Police recognized the female as a 13-year-old girl from the area but Sikes told officers he thought she was 18. An arrest citation said Sikes admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl after meeting her on a dating app. It’s unclear whether Sikes had an attorney.