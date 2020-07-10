Advertisement

Jimmie Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare

He tested negative Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by NASCAR to race again this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.
(WABI)
By JENNA FRYER
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus.

A positive test caused the seven-time NASCAR champion to miss the first race of his career. He tested negative three days later. He never suffered any symptoms and was tested only after his wife, bothered by seasonal allergies, received a positive test.

Johnson sat out last Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which snapped his streak of 663 consecutive starts, longest among active drivers, but he tested negative Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by NASCAR to race again this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jockey Luis Saez tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
He rode today in Race No. 2 at Keeneland before being notified.

Sports

Harrison Co. names Terence Brooks new boys basketball coach

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater.

Sports

KHSAA delays start of fall practices until at least August 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Golf can start practice July 15 and begin competition July 31.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Latest News

Sports

SIAC suspends 2020 fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
That includes football, meaning Kentucky State will not play until at least 2021.

Sports

Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway

Updated: 16 hours ago
His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.

Sports

Court filing alleges $400K paid to Williamson family in ’18

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By AARON BEARD
The legal fight includes an allegation he received $400,000 from a marketing agency.

Sports

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 20 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Sports

Top Seed Tennis Club to host WTA event in August

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
This will serve as the first WTA event in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Big Ten moving to conference-only model for all fall sports

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The announcement became official on Thursday afternoon.