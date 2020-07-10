Jockey Luis Saez tests positive for COVID-19
He rode today in Race No. 2 at Keeneland before being notified.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Daily Racing Form correspondent Marty McGee, jockey Luis Saez has tested positive for COVID-19.
His agent Kiaran McLaughlin also confirmed the positive test to McGee.
Saez is off the rest of his mounts Friday at Keeneland. He rode today in Race No. 2 before being notified.
He will be out for the indefinite future.
