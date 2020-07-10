Advertisement

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

Chief Arvol Looking Horse greets Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges.

Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.

Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

