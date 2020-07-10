KHSAA delays start of fall practices until at least August 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If it was a normal year, July 15 would mark the start of official practices for full sports, but according to KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, that new target date is set for August 3.

The KHSAA Board of Control met Friday morning to consider what’s next for high school athletics.

For one, no pads and helmets are allowed at football practice through the end of the month. Athletes are now limited to six hours of practice per week and must stay in groups of ten or less.

Golf will be able to start practice on July 15 and competition on July 31 and as for the rest of the fall sports, Tackett is very optimistic.

“2019 will look like 2021, but 2020 is different and the more we can get that message out, the better we are, while also getting out the message that we are playing this fall,” said Tackett. “We will participate in athletics and activities this fall. We don’t know what it is going to look like, but we are going to because that is an important message as well.”

“I think he was pretty emphatic this morning early on in that call that we are going to play fall sports,” said Lexington Christian head football coach Doug Charles. “I think he was very honest and I appreciate that. The fact that there is optimism and there is something for us to work toward, we are very pleased to hear that.”

Golf can begin competition July 31, but the KHSAA wants to see what happens the next two weeks or so to make a decision on football and the rest of fall sports.

Also of note, Governor Beshear’s mandate will not require high school athletes to wear masks during their workouts, but Tackett stressed that wearing masks and following CDC guidelines is important if Kentuckians want fall sports to take place.

