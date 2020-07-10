Kings Island now open to general public

MASON, Ohio (WKYT) - After reopening for season pass holders on July 2, Kings Island is now open to the general public as of Friday, July 10.

All guests are required to wear a face mask and make reservations ahead of time.

The park will also have ‘relax zones’ where, if you can social distance, you can remove your mask and take a breather in the shade.

The park’s reopening plan says guests must use the Kings Island mobile app and take a health survey on the day of your visit.

A few more things to expect if you visit the park:

- Cashless payments

- Temperature checks upon arrival

- Hand sanitizing stations all over the park

- Some seats on rides and attractions will not be available due to social distancing rules.

Click here to see Kings Island’s full reopening plan.

Two days ago, park officials said one person who works there tested positive for COVID-19.

They didn’t say when that person last worked, but said that employee was sent home for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.