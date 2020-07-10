Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY LAWSUITS

Judge deals blow to Kentucky governor's executive orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky circuit court judge has issued a temporary restraining order against future executive orders related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Courier-Journal reports the order comes in a lawsuit from the Kentucky agriculture commissioner and an orchard and cider mill in Georgetown. The Kentucky attorney general also intervened in support of the plaintiffs. The judge issued a restraining order against Beshear’s pandemic-related emergency restrictions on 548 agritourism businesses. He also ruled that before issuing new orders, Beshear must state the location of the emergency and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined the emergency is beyond its capabilities. Beshear says he will appeal.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

Kentucky Gov. Beshear issues face mask mandate in public

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public places. Gov. Andy Beshear says that goes into effect on Friday. The new requirement comes after Kentucky recorded two of the highest days of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state. Kentucky announced 333 newly reported cases and four deaths on Thursday. Beshear says the increased case counts from the last few days along with an “explosion” in other states prompted him to issue the executive order. About two dozen other states have issued mask mandates in public places.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS

In-person bar exams canceled; remote exam set for October

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams this year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court says in a statement that bar exams will no longer be held July 28-29 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Instead, the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions will administer a remote bar exam on Oct. 5-6. Officials say the change is meant to protect the health and safety of bar applicants, employees and volunteers. Those currently registered for either in-person exam will automatically be registered for the remote exam.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while serving a warrant were told she should be home alone. Officers were told the main target of a large-scale narcotics investigation was elsewhere. Taylor was shot eight times after officers used a battering ram to knock down her door on March 13. Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly spoke to internal investigators about two weeks after the raid. News outlets obtained the interview with Mattingly on Thursday. Mattingly says officers were told Taylor’s apartment was a “soft target” and Taylor “should be there alone." Taylor's boyfriend was actually there, and shot Mattingly in the leg.

SCHOOL THREATS

Kentucky man who threatened school shooting gets 10 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school has been sentenced. WKYT-TV cited a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in reporting that Dylan Jarrell was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released. Jarrell pleaded guilty in November to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence. FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018.

SEXUAL ASSAULT-TEEN

Kentucky Police: Indiana man charged with raping 13-year-old

HILLVIEW, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities said an Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl after he met her online. Lemual Sikes, of New Albany, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape. Hillview police in Kentucky said officers found Sikes and a female in the backseat of a car in a church parking lot. Police recognized the female as a 13-year-old girl from the area but Sikes told officers he thought she was 18. An arrest citation said Sikes admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl after meeting her on a dating app. It’s unclear whether Sikes had an attorney.