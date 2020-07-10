Advertisement

Lexington Health Dept. reports 83 new cases, highest one-day increase

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 17,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 608 statewide deaths.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported the highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in the city on Friday.

According to the health department, 83 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the city’s total number of cases to 1,922 through July 9.

One new death was reported on Friday, bringing the city’s total to 33.

The health department continues to urge everyone to wash their hands often, avoid close contact with others, wear a cloth mask in public, and cover coughs and sneezes.

