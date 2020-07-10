Lexington restaurant hopeful customers will wear masks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the statewide mask mandate officially in effect, diners will need to wear a face covering when they’re not at their table.

At Saul Good in Lexington, signs remind customers to social distance and wear a mask.

But if they don’t, the restaurant will still serve them curbside.

According to the mandate, if you’re waiting to put your name in with the host or waiting for your drink at the bar, you have to wear a mask.

Owner Rob Perez says the majority of people who came in Friday before 5:00 weren’t wearing one.

He hopes he and his employees don’t have to police customers, but he’s prepared his servers to have conversations with customers.

“What is really going to happen if someone stands their ground and says I’m not going to wear the mask? That isn’t... for someone that’s in hospitality, that’s not something that we cherish,” Perez said. “You’re not excited about that. We wish we weren’t in that position, but we are.”

Governor Andy Beshear says children five and younger or people with disabilities are exempt from the mandate.

No mask is necessary if you’re actively eating or drinking.

