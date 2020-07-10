Advertisement

Lexington restaurant hopeful customers will wear masks

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the statewide mask mandate officially in effect, diners will need to wear a face covering when they’re not at their table.

At Saul Good in Lexington, signs remind customers to social distance and wear a mask.

But if they don’t, the restaurant will still serve them curbside.

According to the mandate, if you’re waiting to put your name in with the host or waiting for your drink at the bar, you have to wear a mask.

Owner Rob Perez says the majority of people who came in Friday before 5:00 weren’t wearing one.

He hopes he and his employees don’t have to police customers, but he’s prepared his servers to have conversations with customers.

“What is really going to happen if someone stands their ground and says I’m not going to wear the mask? That isn’t... for someone that’s in hospitality, that’s not something that we cherish,” Perez said. “You’re not excited about that. We wish we weren’t in that position, but we are.”

Governor Andy Beshear says children five and younger or people with disabilities are exempt from the mandate.

No mask is necessary if you’re actively eating or drinking.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Mandatory mask order in effect, some question its legality

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
A mandatory mask order is now in effect in Kentucky, but some are questioning the legality, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron who is asking a judge to weigh-in.

News

Man released from Somerset hospital after being treated for COVID more than 100 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
One of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital’s first COVID unit patients is now COVID free and heading home.

News

Kings Island now open to general public

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
After reopening for season pass holders on July 2, Kings Island is now open to the general public as of Friday, July 10.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 426 cases, 8 new deaths in Ky.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear's Friday briefing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Latest News

News

AG Cameron releases statement on Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks.

Sports

Jockey Luis Saez tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He rode today in Race No. 2 at Keeneland before being notified.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Half and Half Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Another cold front is on the way for Sunday.

News

Fayette Mall, Target, Walmart release statements on Kentucky mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington retailers are releasing statements on how their operations will work towards compliance with the statewide mandatory mask order issued by Governor Beshear.

Sports

Harrison Co. names Terence Brooks new boys basketball coach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
He tested negative Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by NASCAR to race again this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.