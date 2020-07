LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington bar has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The owner of Two Keys Tavern, Seth Bennett, says the pandemic is to blame.

Bennett says he was unable to pay rent for three months while Kentucky bars were closed because of COVID-19.

The bar has been on South Limestone for more than 65 years.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.