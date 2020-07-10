Man released from Somerset hospital after being treated for COVID more than 100 days

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - One of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital’s first COVID unit patients is now COVID-free and heading home.

Gary Abbott, a former coach and school superintendent from Wayne County, spent 115 days in the hospital.

It’s safe to say family and friends celebrated his release.

Gary’s wife Regina says after 25 days on a ventilator, no one thought he would live-- except his family.

“There was no giving up from me, so I pushed them and she just told me a minute ago after talking to me they decided to push on,” Regina Abbott said.

Gary had to have all fingers and toes amputated. But Chief Nursing Officer Pam Booker says slowly he made progress.

“Communication between the staff, physicians, and the family, so that was very important to his healing actually, because he asked a lot about them,” Booker said.

After his fight, Regina says Gary’s excited for the simple things.

“To drive his truck, mow the yard, and weeding, he loves to do that stuff,” Regina said. She also says her husband will get prosthetics for his hands.

What doctors call a miracle will hopefully inspire us all.

Some good news! Gary Abbott, former coach and school supt. from Wayne County, is being released from Lake Cumberland Hospital today after a 115 day battle with COVID-19. Loved ones are waiting outside, all wearing shirts saying "Run Devil Run"

