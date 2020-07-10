Advertisement

Mandatory mask order in effect, some question its legality

By Garrett Wymer
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A mandatory mask order is now in effect in Kentucky, but some are questioning the legality, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron who is asking a judge to weigh-in.

There is no ruling yet from the judge on whether the mask mandate violates the restraining order against Governor Andy Beshear.

The Scott Circut Clerk’s Office says the attorney general’s motion was not filed by the close of business. It could be filed electronically after hours, but we don’t know when the judge will get his hands on that or rule on it.

That judge’s initial ruling was issued yesterday before the governor’s executive order mandating masks. Not only did it strike down certain restrictions, but it also put limits on the governor’s future orders.

This motion is to see if the mask mandate violates that restraining order.

On Friday the attorney general said if the governor consulted with his office on the mask mandate then this step wouldn’t have been necessary. He says this isn’t about masks, it’s about making sure the action follows state law.

Gov. Beshear said whether or not the judge rules this action violates that, the mask order is still in effect.

“You don’t write restraining orders like this. It’s very bizarre. It’s not legal. And we expect that the court of appeals either in an initial motion or in a larger hearing in front of a panel will overturn the restraining order. Now, once they make that decision, we can get that to the Supreme Court. But it’s time. If we’re gonna get lawsuits on this stuff, that we go ahead and get it in front of the Kentucky Supreme Court and get a final ruling,” said Beshear.

The Circut Clerk’s Office says typically motions filed electronically after hours on the weekend aren’t looked at until Monday.

Again, the governor says the mask mandate is now in effect.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington restaurant hopeful customers will wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
With the statewide mask mandate officially in effect, diners will need to wear a face covering when they’re not at their table.

News

Man released from Somerset hospital after being treated for COVID more than 100 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
One of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital’s first COVID unit patients is now COVID free and heading home.

News

Kings Island now open to general public

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
After reopening for season pass holders on July 2, Kings Island is now open to the general public as of Friday, July 10.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 426 cases, 8 new deaths in Ky.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear's Friday briefing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Latest News

News

AG Cameron releases statement on Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks.

Sports

Jockey Luis Saez tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He rode today in Race No. 2 at Keeneland before being notified.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Half and Half Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Another cold front is on the way for Sunday.

News

Fayette Mall, Target, Walmart release statements on Kentucky mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington retailers are releasing statements on how their operations will work towards compliance with the statewide mandatory mask order issued by Governor Beshear.

Sports

Harrison Co. names Terence Brooks new boys basketball coach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
He tested negative Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by NASCAR to race again this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.