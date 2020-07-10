Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 25-year-old man was killed Thursday night following a head-on crash in Madison County

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lexington Road, close to the Madison-Fayette County line.

The coroner told WKYT the motorcyclist was headed south when he hit a truck that was headed north.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The coroner has yet to release the victim’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

