New sex abuse charges against former USC gynecologist

USC / MGN
USC / MGN(KALB)
By John Antczak
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New charges have been filed against a former University of Southern California campus gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting young women who were his patients. Los Angeles County prosecutors say Thursday the additional charges involve five new alleged victims of Dr. George Tyndall. He previously pleaded not guilty to criminal charges involving 16 women. The amended complaint adds five counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count of sexual battery by fraud. Arraignment has been scheduled for July 24. Tyndall’s attorney says his client expects to be “totally exonerated” in court.

