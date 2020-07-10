Advertisement

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will look different to visitors who have previously visited Walt Disney World.

Changes aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus will be in place when two of Disney’s four parks open this weekend.

There will be no fireworks shows or parades, and visitors will be getting temperature checks when they enter. Everyone has to wear a mask and maintain social distance. No hopping between parks is allowed and visitors will need reservations.

The parks are reopening even as Florida is seeing an upswing in confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Disney World is in a labor dispute with actors.

