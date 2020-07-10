Advertisement

Police: All traffic on US 27 shut down due to serious three-car crash

(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Police Department says all lanes of traffic are shut down on US 27 due to a serious crash involving three cars.

Police say the crash happened just south of Brannon Road.

Police say a car was heading the wrong way on the shoulder of US 27 heading toward Lexington and hit a pickup truck head on.

Two people received non-life threatening injuries in the pickup truck that was hit, but there are two life threatening injuries in the car that was heading the wrong way, police say. A third car was involved, but nobody in it suffered injuries.

Officials say to use Brannon Road to US 68 or Ashgrove Pike to Brannon Crossing as alternate routes.

