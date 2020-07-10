Police: All traffic on US 27 shut down due to serious three-car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Police Department says all lanes of traffic are shut down on US 27 due to a serious crash involving three cars.

Police say the crash happened just south of Brannon Road.

Police say a car was heading the wrong way on the shoulder of US 27 heading toward Lexington and hit a pickup truck head on.

Two people received non-life threatening injuries in the pickup truck that was hit, but there are two life threatening injuries in the car that was heading the wrong way, police say. A third car was involved, but nobody in it suffered injuries.

Officials say to use Brannon Road to US 68 or Ashgrove Pike to Brannon Crossing as alternate routes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.