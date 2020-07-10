Advertisement

Rural community leader hopes to see people follow mask mandate

By Nick Oliver
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) – Leaders in many Kentucky counties are encouraging people to follow Governor Beshear’s mask mandate which goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

That also includes leaders in rural communities, who say they need everyone on board, but realize it may not be easy.

Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark says he needs the community to step up in a big way.

Even before the state mask mandate, his office was taking calls from the public and businesses requesting a local mandate be placed.

He says Rowan County is in a unique situation: it's a business hub for surrounding counties. From grocery stores, Cave Run Lake, tourism and even Morehead State University. It's a spot that many visit often, making a mask mandate not only essential for the community within, but the communities that surround Rowan County too.

“Everybody is going on vacation. I don’t care if you live in Menifee, Morgan, or where you are going on vacation and coming back and you’ll end up in Rowan County to do your shopping. So, it is very important that we control this just like a big city does,” says Clark.

The county also has to focus on enforcement. Clark says that will be up to the local health department, which will have their support during that process.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass presents check to help non-profits

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Like businesses around the country, charities are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

KHSAA delays start of fall practices until at least August 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Golf can start practice July 15 and begin competition July 31.

News

Health dept. and businesses prepare for new mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
While health officials prepare to enforce Governor Andy Beshear’s mandate on wearing masks, a lot of the responsibility will also fall on businesses.

News

Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate comes with a number of exemptions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Governor Andy Beshear’s statewide mask order comes with a seven-page document that spells our when and where Kentuckians are required to wear a mask.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

News

Bourbon Co. head-on collision kills motorcyclist, severely injures passenger

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly collision near the Bourbon and Nicholas County line Thursday night.

News

Lexington’s Two Keys Tavern files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A popular Lexington bar has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Sports

SIAC suspends 2020 fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
That includes football, meaning Kentucky State will not play until at least 2021.

News

Lexington Health Dept. reports 83 new cases, highest one-day increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported the highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in the city on Friday.

News

Former N. Ky. teacher indicted, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former teacher at Walton Verona High School was arrested Thursday as a result of a yearlong investigation into an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.