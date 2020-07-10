Rural community leader hopes to see people follow mask mandate

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) – Leaders in many Kentucky counties are encouraging people to follow Governor Beshear’s mask mandate which goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

That also includes leaders in rural communities, who say they need everyone on board, but realize it may not be easy.

Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark says he needs the community to step up in a big way.

Even before the state mask mandate, his office was taking calls from the public and businesses requesting a local mandate be placed.

He says Rowan County is in a unique situation: it's a business hub for surrounding counties. From grocery stores, Cave Run Lake, tourism and even Morehead State University. It's a spot that many visit often, making a mask mandate not only essential for the community within, but the communities that surround Rowan County too.

“Everybody is going on vacation. I don’t care if you live in Menifee, Morgan, or where you are going on vacation and coming back and you’ll end up in Rowan County to do your shopping. So, it is very important that we control this just like a big city does,” says Clark.

The county also has to focus on enforcement. Clark says that will be up to the local health department, which will have their support during that process.

