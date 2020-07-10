Advertisement

SIAC suspends 2020 fall sports

That includes football, meaning Kentucky State will not play until at least 2021.
(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has suspended all sports and championship events through the fall of 2020.

That includes football this fall, meaning Kentucky State will not play until at least 2021.

The SIAC said they will explore playing football in the spring of 2021. SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore made the following statement on Thursday:

“The action taken by our conference to suspend fall sports was informed by a core desire on the part of our SIAC member institutions to make every effort to protect and mitigate COVID-19 related health and safety risk exposure to our students, coaches, and staff during this uncertain and unpredictable environment.  It is our intention to seek eligibility relief for those student-athletes impacted by this interruption similar to that relief which was accorded to 2020 Spring sport student-athletes whose seasons were interrupted during the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak. "

Kentucky State president M. Christopher Brown II released the following statement on Friday morning:

“Kentucky State University respects the consensus of our conference leadership and member presidents in reaching this extraordinarily difficult but necessary decision.  Be advised that campus and alumni leadership are hard at work developing new formats for campus activities, including homecoming and other traditional Thorobred events.  It is our intention for Kentucky State University to be a sector leader in developing new models of campus-community engagement during this period of suspended conference competition.

As a fan of intercollegiate sports and president of one of the nation’s most important public historically black land-grant universities, I can confirm the current global COVID-19 pandemic is fraught with multiple fault lines. There are significant tensions operating in every effort to balance the science surrounding the current health crisis and the campus’ traditional activities and operations. 

Notwithstanding the announcement from the SIAC, Kentucky State University will honor all of the athletic scholarships extended to our current and incoming students and have begun the process to guarantee no loss of eligibility. The campus will seek safe alternatives for our student-athletes to remain competitive and engaged in amateur sportsmanship.  Kentucky State Thorobreds are #Bred2Win.

While our campus community and stakeholders may be rightfully disappointed with the cancellation of conference play by the SIAC, we should equally understand and accept the decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of our Thorobred student-athletes.”

