War of Will nips Parlor to win Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile

War of Will covered the mile on a firm turf course in 1:34.55
War of Will wins Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland
War of Will wins Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland(Keeneland)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Gary Barber’s War of Will eased past longshot Parlor in the final yards to win the 32nd running of the $300,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) for 4-year-olds and up by a nose Friday afternoon at Keeneland.

With Tyler Gaffalione aboard, War of Will raced in the clear after breaking from post 10 and tracked the pace set by High Crime and Parlor, who raced through fractions of :23.17 and :46.91.

Approaching the stretch, Parlor put away High Crime, completing 6 furlongs in 1:11.09. Under Florent Geroux, Parlor opened a daylight advantage but was unable to hold off the final surge from War of Will and Gaffalione.

Trained by Mark Casse, War of Will covered the mile on a firm turf course in 1:34.55. It is the first Maker’s Mark victory for Casse and Gaffalione.

The victory was worth $180,000 and increased War of Will’s earnings to $1,796,069 with a record of 16-5-1-2 that includes a Grade 1 dirt victory in last year’s Preakness.

A Keeneland sale graduate, War of Will is a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of War Front out of the Sadler’s Wells mare Visions of Clarity (IRE).

War of Will returned $13.80, $6.80 and $3.60. Parlor paid $20.40 and $7 and finished a neck in front of favored Raging Bull (FR), who paid $2.40 to show under Joel Rosario.

It was another half-length back to Without Parole (GB), who was followed in order by Emmaus (IRE), English Bee, Hembree, High Crime, Everfast and Next Shares.

