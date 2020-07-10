Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 426 cases, 8 new deaths in Ky.

Governor Beshear announced the second-highest single-day rise in cases on Friday.
Governor Beshear announced the second-highest single-day rise in cases on Friday.(WKYT/Victor Puente)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced 426 new cases in Kentucky - the second-highest number since the pandemic began. The state total now stands at 18,670 cases. Kentucky has had a 4.5% testing positivity rate this week.

He also says 13 of the cases reported today are coming in from very young children.

The governor also reported 8 new deaths in the state. That makes a total of 620 Kentucky deaths from COVID-19. The governor said that as cases increase, the death peak follows.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE

The governor began his briefing saying there is a continuing escalation of COVID-19 cases, which makes the importance of following safety guidelines is increasingly important - including the new executive order to wear masks in public. That order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The governor spoke on grants for cities to update water systems, before moving on to discussing unemployment. The governor says they have more than tripled their workforce to handle unemployment claims. He says one of the major issues hampering their efforts is people not answering their phones. He says if a claimant receives a phone call from (502) 333-9130 to please answer.

The governor then moved to discuss a surge of cases in other U.S.states. He says Texas reported more than 11,000 new cases yesterday. Beshear says we can’t allow that to happen to us. Beshear also says in the last three days Florida has had more new cases than we have the entire time. The governor reiterated the importance of wearing masks to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear also spoke on childcare facilities, and says he’s asking class sizes to be limited to ten.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kings Island now open to general public

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
After reopening for season pass holders on July 2, Kings Island is now open to the general public as of Friday, July 10.

News

AG Cameron releases statement on Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks.

Sports

Jockey Luis Saez tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He rode today in Race No. 2 at Keeneland before being notified.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Half and Half Weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Another cold front is on the way for Sunday.

Latest News

News

Fayette Mall, Target release statements on Kentucky mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington retailers are releasing statements on how their operations will work towards compliance with the statewide mandatory mask order issued by Governor Beshear.

Sports

Harrison Co. names Terence Brooks new boys basketball coach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Brooks spent the last seven seasons at Paris, his alma mater.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
He tested negative Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by NASCAR to race again this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

News

WATCH | Children's Charity of the Bluerass presents check to help non-profits

Updated: 3 hours ago
WATCH | Children's Charity of the Bluerass presents check to help non-profits

News

Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass presents check to help non-profits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Like businesses around the country, charities are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Rural community leader hopes to see people follow mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Leaders in many Kentucky counties are encouraging people to follow Governor Beshear’s mask mandate which goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.