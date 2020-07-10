Gov. Beshear reports 426 cases, 8 new deaths in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced 426 new cases in Kentucky - the second-highest number since the pandemic began. The state total now stands at 18,670 cases. Kentucky has had a 4.5% testing positivity rate this week.

He also says 13 of the cases reported today are coming in from very young children.

The governor also reported 8 new deaths in the state. That makes a total of 620 Kentucky deaths from COVID-19. The governor said that as cases increase, the death peak follows.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE

The governor began his briefing saying there is a continuing escalation of COVID-19 cases, which makes the importance of following safety guidelines is increasingly important - including the new executive order to wear masks in public. That order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The governor spoke on grants for cities to update water systems, before moving on to discussing unemployment. The governor says they have more than tripled their workforce to handle unemployment claims. He says one of the major issues hampering their efforts is people not answering their phones. He says if a claimant receives a phone call from (502) 333-9130 to please answer.

They say one issue is people not answring calls from unemployment workers.



They will recieve a call from 502-333-9130. — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) July 10, 2020

The governor then moved to discuss a surge of cases in other U.S.states. He says Texas reported more than 11,000 new cases yesterday. Beshear says we can’t allow that to happen to us. Beshear also says in the last three days Florida has had more new cases than we have the entire time. The governor reiterated the importance of wearing masks to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear also spoke on childcare facilities, and says he’s asking class sizes to be limited to ten.

Asking to limit class sizes to ten kids. pic.twitter.com/VrWFCvNIJu — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) July 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.