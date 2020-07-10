Advertisement

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.
Keeneland has announced Keeneland at Home, which offers a variety of ways for fans to remotely enjoy Keeneland’s five-day Summer Meet, to be held July 8-12.(Keeneland)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Race-day programming for Keeneland’s Summer Meet begins at 11:30 a.m. with “Today at Keeneland,” a 30-minute preview show with handicapping picks and discussion of horses of interest.

Keeneland offering ways to watch Summer Meet from home

Racing analysts Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton host “Today at Keeneland,” which airs live on TVG2, The CW Lexington and WKYT.com:

The Summer Meet runs from July 8-12. During the Summer Meet, races will begin each day at 1:05 p.m. ET, and live, on-site coverage of all the day’s racing will start at 1 p.m. on TVG.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SIAC suspends 2020 fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
That includes football, meaning Kentucky State will not play until at least 2021.

Sports

Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway

Updated: 12 hours ago
His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.

Sports

Court filing alleges $400K paid to Williamson family in ’18

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AARON BEARD
The legal fight includes an allegation he received $400,000 from a marketing agency.

Sports

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 17 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Latest News

Sports

Top Seed Tennis Club to host WTA event in August

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
This will serve as the first WTA event in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Big Ten moving to conference-only model for all fall sports

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The announcement became official on Thursday afternoon.

Sports

Tiger Woods to return next week at Muirfield Village

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
It will be his first official event in five months.

Sports

Fauci wins first race at Keeneland

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The 2-year-old colt won by 1 length as the heavy favorite.

Sports

WATCH: Summer Meet pre-race show ‘Today at Keeneland’

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
Keeneland’s Summer Meet will begin on July 8, but spectators will not be allowed at the track.

Sports

Swiss Skydiver takes on the boys in field of 13 in Saturday’s Toyota Blue Grass Stakes

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
Filly Swiss Skydiver to face males in Toyota Blue Grass