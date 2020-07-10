Advertisement

Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint

In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Worker advocates have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint filed Wednesday alleges the meatpacking companies haven’t implemented appropriate social distancing on production lines or slowed production speeds.

As a result, it says, Hispanic, Black and Asian workers have suffered. The complaint alleges the policies violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects individuals from racial discrimination by recipients of federal financial assistance.

The companies have together received more than $150 million from USDA programs this year.

