A doctor’s advice about getting comfortable with masks

Doctors are still asking for a statewide face mask order mandate in Florida.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s mask mandate went into effect on Friday evening. People are required to wear masks while inside public places, and outside when social distancing isn’t possible. 

Wearing masks regularly isn't the norm for most people, but it is for healthcare providers.

Dr. Ryan Stanton says he has worn masks for longer than 12 hours straight. Fortunately, most people won’t have to wear them that long, even with the mask mandate. Dr. Stanton says it does take some getting used to.

First, he points out that the way the mask is made can make a big difference. Some masks have straps that loop over the head instead of behind the ears. There are also headbands with buttons that can relieve tension behind the ears.

Aside from the physical hurdle, it’s a big mental change, especially for kids who will need to wear them in school this year. “Simply saying that it’s for the virus is it going to really trigger a five or six-year-old to comply with that request,” he points out. “So getting them used to wearing them, make it a game, make it entertaining. A superhero mask or something like that that gets them engaged in it.”

When you do get used to wearing a mask, Dr. Stanton says you might realize some unhealthy habits you have. “You don’t realize how many times you unconsciously touch your face, your mouth, OR your nose every single day. The mask actually kind of reminds you that you don’t need to be touching those places because that’s the way we actually transmit high concentrations of potential germs.”

