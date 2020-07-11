Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching Sunday’s severe storm threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we have a great start to this weekend, strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the day Sunday as another system moves in.

After Friday's cold front, we are starting this Saturday on a much better note. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 60s, and this afternoon's highs will only reach into the low to mid-80s. Our average high for this time of year is 86. What makes today feel even better is the lower humidity levels taking over the forecast for today with northwesterly winds around 8-15mph. Skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as well.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, we'll start to track our first batch of showers and thunderstorms that move in from the northwest. This will kick-off a day of active weather all day that won't be a complete washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and evening. At times, these storms could become strong to severe, with our main threats being strong/damaging winds and hail. These storms will also produce very heavy rainfall that could lead to some localized flash flooding. Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower 80s.

Another dry period shows up for the first half of next week with semi-decent temperatures. Monday will have highs in the lower 80s, and then Tuesday will be near average in the mid-80s, but by Wednesday, onward summer heat will return. This summer heat will also bring back humidity and daily storm chances once again to the forecast. Highs by the middle and latter part of next week will be reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s most days with very mild overnight conditions.

