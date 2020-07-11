Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake

(AP) - Amazon says it mistakenly sent an email to employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.

Amazon had told employees to delete the app from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app.

That would have escalated the stakes for TikTok, which has been subject to national-security and geopolitical concerns.

Amazon is the second-largest U.S. private employer after Walmart, with more than 840,000 employees worldwide.

TikTok had said it did not understand Amazon’s concerns and declined to comment further in the evening.

