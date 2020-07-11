Governor Beshear reports 453 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 453 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

“We have another day of really high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is another day where it shows that we are no longer in a plateau but cases are increasing. We must act now.”

The state total now stands at 19,121 cases.

“Today’s numbers confirm that we will need to continue to take this pandemic seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “These numbers demand serious attention. In addition to remaining at least six feet away from anyone from outside of your household, sanitizing your hands and other high-touch surfaces, this includes wearing a face covering any time you are in public or indoors, such as in grocery stores or business offices. Wearing a face covering is one of the most important steps we can take to keep our communities safe and continue on the path to reopening Kentucky.”

The governor also reported two new deaths in the state. The deaths reported Saturday include a 69-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County.

That raises the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 622.

“We continue to lose people to this virus and I know you know it like I know it,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re up to 622 lives lost. That’s tough news for today. The positive news is we’re seeing better compliance and more people wearing face coverings than ever before. It’s not a political statement. It’s a statement that you care.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 475,983 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

