Guarana wins Madison for trainer Chad Brown’s 100th Grade 1 victory

Guarana is now a contender for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Keeneland in November.
Guarana wins Madison.
Guarana wins Madison.(Keeneland)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the Grade 1 Madison Saturday afternoon, Guarana held off Mia Mischief to give trainer Chad Brown his 100th Grade 1 victory.

Guarana has now won three Grade 1 races and finished 7-furlongs in a quick 1:21.32, the third-fastest time since Keeneland went back to dirt in 2014.

“It’s right up there near the top,” said Brown on winning the Madison. “It’s a whole body of work from 12½ years now of training. It has to do with my team of co-workers, owners and horses both present and past. They all contributed to the 100 Grade 1s. God willing if everything stays intact, we’ll work on the next 100. But we’re going to enjoy this for now.”

With the win Saturday, Guarana is now a contender for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Keeneland in November.

