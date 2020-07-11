Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a new requirement for Kentuckians to wear face masks in public has taken effect. He says that's despite a court’s restraining order related to Beshear's pandemic restrictions. The mask order went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The governor was referring to a temporary restraining order issued in Scott County on Thursday. The judge who wrote the order says it blocks Beshear from issuing future executive orders related to the pandemic. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday asked that judge to rule on the governor’s order requiring masks in public.

Frankfort, Ky (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education has named the superintendent of Colorado’s second largest school district to be Kentucky’s next education commissioner. Jason Glass Glass will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students beginning in September. Glass has been serving as superintendent in Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the superintendent of Eagle County school district in rural Colorado. He was Iowa’s Director of Education from 2010 to 2013. The Board also approved a resolution acknowledging that the commonwealth’s public schools have a history of racial inequity and committing to racial justice.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public places. Gov. Andy Beshear says that goes into effect on Friday. The new requirement comes after Kentucky recorded two of the highest days of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state. Kentucky announced 333 newly reported cases and four deaths on Thursday. Beshear says the increased case counts from the last few days along with an “explosion” in other states prompted him to issue the executive order. About two dozen other states have issued mask mandates in public places.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams this year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court says in a statement that bar exams will no longer be held July 28-29 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Instead, the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions will administer a remote bar exam on Oct. 5-6. Officials say the change is meant to protect the health and safety of bar applicants, employees and volunteers. Those currently registered for either in-person exam will automatically be registered for the remote exam.