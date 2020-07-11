Investigation underway after Pulaski Co. crash kills one, injures another

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) – Deputies in Pulaski County are investigating a deadly crash that happened on July 9 on KY HWY 90.

The sheriff says it happened just before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, a Michigan couple was headed westbound in a tractor-trailer when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

The driver, Johnny Curtis was trapped inside the cab of the truck and had to be extricated by first responders. He was flown to UK Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Curtis’ wife, 64-year-old Lynne Marie Curtis, was a passenger in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County coroner.

A dog in the truck was taken from the scene by Pulaski County Animal Control.

Investigators believe Mr. Curtis may have had to swerve to avoid an object in the road, leading to the crash. Deputies on the scene say they found an engine block, two push mowers, a small John Deere pull-type trailer near the crash site, that appeared to have fallen from another vehicle or utility trailer.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking any nearby businesses or residents who may have surveillance cameras to check and see if they have any footage of a vehicle that may have been carrying equipment similar to what was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 678-5145.

