Kentuckians respond to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It's the first full day of governor Andy Beshear's mandate requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks. Some agree with the mandate, while others are not in favor of it.

"A lot of people are opposed to it, but I think for the safety of themselves and others I think it's a good idea," says shopper Mike Weeks.

"I don't have a problem with it, I'm all about protecting myself, protecting other people, so if a little discomfort keeps people safe I'm happy to wear one," says shopper Lauren Oliver.

While many shoppers think the order is a good idea, it seems Kentuckians are split on the issue. According to the poll on WKYT's website, 56% are in favor and 44% are not.

Before the mandate shoppers say only about half of people have been wearing masks in public. They share since mandate has been in effect, that percentage is going up.

"I was at Hobby Lobby and I was surprised about the amount of people wearing masks, I would say the vast majority, so I've been impressed," Oliver says,

Is this mandate enforceable? The Paris Police Department says the executive order falls outside the responsibility of the police. The Flemming County and Nicholas County sherrif offices say they will not be enforcing the mandate. According to the executive order, enforcement will be left to local health departments and businesses themselves... like Kroger.

Kroger says associates will be required to wear masks. They will enforce the mandate through signs, floor decals, and in-store radio.

The mandate lasts 30 days, but it can be renewed.

There are exemptions to the mandate including children five and under and anyone with a disability or mental impairment who can’t wear one safely.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.