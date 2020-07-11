Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 11.

Saturday, Jul. 11 PeteFest Summer Concert Series - PeteFest Summer Concert Series, inaugural concert series presented by the organizers of the annual PeteFest music and mental wellness festival, with all proceeds benefiting Louisville charity AMPED. In order to maintain social distancing, attendees watch from pre-booked 15'x15' boxes that hold up to 6 guests

Location: Jones Fields, 8401 Dawson Hill Rd, Louisville, KY

Weblinks: https://petefest.com/, https://twitter.com/PeteFestKY

Contacts: Michelle Jones , The Pete Foundation, Michelle@ThePeteFoundation.org, 1 502 741 5769

Sunday, Jul. 12 2:30 PM Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Location: Kentucky Speedway, 1 Kentucky Speedway Blvd, Sparta, KY

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR public relations, Mediapr@nascar.com, 1 386 681 4353

Sunday, Jul. 12 - Tuesday, Jul. 14 CANCELED: National Principals Conference, for pre-K through 12th grade leaders

Location: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S 4th St, Louisville, KY

Weblinks: http://www.naesp.org/, https://twitter.com/NAESP

Contacts: Kaylen Tucker, NAESP public relations, ktucker@naesp.org, 1 800 386 2377