Man charged with murder after assault victim dies

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jessie L Couch was arrested for attempted murder in June. Police say Couch assaulted Robert Beaver. Police found Beaver incoherent but still breathing. Beaver was airlifted to UK Medical Center.

Update 7/10/2020

The Hazard Police Department reported Friday that Beaver died due to his injuries. The original charge of attempted murder has now been upgraded to murder. Couch is at the Kentucky River Regional Jail

Original Story 6/18/2020

27-year-old Jessie Couch is behind bars following an assault Tuesday afternoon in Hazard. While the victim has been left in critical condition.

Officers with the Hazard Police Department were called to 248 East Main Street around 6:45 Tuesday morning. When they got there, they found a man who had been assaulted and had a serious head injury.

“Blood running down the chair, blood all over the ground, blood on the suitcase behind him. We just knew there was a lot of blood,” said Lieutenant John Holbrook with the Hazard Police Department.

46 year-old Robert Beaver of Knott County was found incoherent, yet still breathing.

“He has been staying in Hazard for a while now in an abandoned house,” said Holbrook.

EMT’s responded and Beaver to the hospital. ”He was actually trying to fight and wrestle a little bit with EMS where he was incoherent and didn’t really know what was going on.”

Once at the hospital, things quickly took a turn.

”It’s very evident that it is a severe skull fracture. His skull was actually bashed in the rear side of the his skull.”

CT scans determined Beaver suffered a brain bleed with a skull fracture. He was then flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

”That point we actually went back to the scene because we knew we had something major going on.”

Gathering more evidence, an arrest was made.

The investigation into the incident led police to Jessie Couch, 27. He is charged with attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held in the Kentucky River Regional Jail. Police say additional charges are possible in the case.

