McGrath: U.S. should stay in World Health Organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Senate candidate Amy McGrath is weighing in on health issues, criticizing President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO.)

McGrath says the WHO helped eradicate smallpox with America’s support.

The U.S. is currently the main funding provider for the organization, and McGrath believes it should stay that way.

“We built it with the understanding that global health helps us to be healthy. We live in a globalized world. We can’t put walls up,” says McGrath.

McGrath is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his seat in November.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.