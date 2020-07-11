Advertisement

Nonprofit camp becomes creative to fundraise during pandemic

Nonprofits are finding new ways to stay competitive during the pandemic, including turning to social media.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) --

Nonprofits are finding new ways to stay competitive during the pandemic, including turning to social media.

Camp McKee in Jeffersonville was forced to switch to an at-home interactive camp experience for the hundreds of scouts that usually make the camp home -- forcing its owner, the Blue Grass Council, to find new ways to fundraise.

The group turned to social media in hopes donations would pour in. Volunteers shared scouting testimonies while hosting Facebook Live videos at the top of every hour encouraging people to give.

Volunteers usually host dinners, speeches, and events held at the camp to raise money. This year they say since that won't be an option, they must keep moving forward.

“A normal fundraiser is face-to-face,” said volunteer Nicole Goebel. “This one we have to be inventive and innovative so it’s great because we challenge ourselves as leaders to find new ways to get out in the community so that they can help us keep this camp alive for the kids that will come back when this is over.”

Goebel says the public needs to keep nonprofits across the state in mind when giving. She is the scoutmaster for one of Lexington's all-girl scout troops within troop 112.

During the event the council raised thousands for Camp McKee and says they will continue looking for new ways to raise money moving forward.

