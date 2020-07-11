Advertisement

One seriously injured in overnight Lexington shooting

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Lexington are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Investigators say it happened on Chestnut Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets just before 3 a.m.

Officers rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire, and say when they arrived they found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Crews took him to a hospital.

Officers spent the next few hours searching for witnesses, but say right now they have no information on possible suspects.

