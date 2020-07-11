One seriously injured in overnight Lexington shooting
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Lexington are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Investigators say it happened on Chestnut Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets just before 3 a.m.
Officers rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire, and say when they arrived they found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Crews took him to a hospital.
Officers spent the next few hours searching for witnesses, but say right now they have no information on possible suspects.
